Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.54. 6,538,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.