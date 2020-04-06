Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of LK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 76,405,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034,861. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $5,153,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $2,657,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $4,724,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

