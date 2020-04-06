Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 1,031,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,725. The company has a market cap of $118.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.