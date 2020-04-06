MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 650,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $14,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after buying an additional 366,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 257,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Read More: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.