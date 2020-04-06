Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

