Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of MNK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,519,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,310,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,879,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 865,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 317,698 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

