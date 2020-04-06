Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) PT Lowered to $3.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of MNK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 2,417,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,559. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 531.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $5,879,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 865,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 317,698 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.