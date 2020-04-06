MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. 53,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,757,000 after acquiring an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after buying an additional 462,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $56,043,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

