Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MLP stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 22,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.73. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.62.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.
