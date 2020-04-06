Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MLP stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 22,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.73. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

