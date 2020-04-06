McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,753. McKesson has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

