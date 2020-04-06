MedicCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $15,100.25 and approximately $36.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.