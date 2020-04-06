Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $254,968.43 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $254,968.43 and $1,890.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00988820 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00051617 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000601 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin Profile
Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin
