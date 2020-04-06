Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $254,968.43 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $254,968.43 and $1,890.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00988820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.