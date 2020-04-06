Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTOR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 1,125,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.22. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,168,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 337,800 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.