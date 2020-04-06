MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MFA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of MFA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,437,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,532,996. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 73.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,693,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,627,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 927,919 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

