MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTG. B. Riley cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.30.

MTG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,609,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 30.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 579,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 221,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

