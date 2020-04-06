Mizuho Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Underperform

Mizuho cut shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ovintiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.24.

OVV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 455,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. Insiders purchased 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ovintiv stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

