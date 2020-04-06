MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $85.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $10.32 on Thursday, reaching $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,063. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 104,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,326,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.