Monarch Price Up 28.7% Over Last Week (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Monarch has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monarch token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a total market cap of $48,173.03 and $157.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,512,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

