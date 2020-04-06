Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOG.A. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NYSE:MOG.A traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. 204,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. Moog has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Moog had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $754.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

