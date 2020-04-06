Morgan Stanley Lowers Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target to $3.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

LL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 1,031,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

