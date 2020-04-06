Morgan Stanley Trims Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Target Price to $18.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
MYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.89.
Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 8,137,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mylan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
Recommended Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.