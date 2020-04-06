Morgan Stanley Trims Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Target Price to $18.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 8,137,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mylan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

