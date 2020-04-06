Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $14.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.77. 1,025,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,683. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $166.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 498.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.