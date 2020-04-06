Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Mplx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 3,402,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,051. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 824,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,532,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mplx by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 268,509 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

