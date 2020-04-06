MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has a $6.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MRC Global to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.35.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

