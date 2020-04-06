Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,137,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

