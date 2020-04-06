Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Bank of America

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.96.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 36,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,937. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,410 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after purchasing an additional 210,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,362,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

