Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 27,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nanometrics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 759,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 779,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 158,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 335,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

