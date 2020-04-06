Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.
NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 27,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50.
Nanometrics Company Profile
Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.
