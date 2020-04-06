NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,686. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.15. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,770.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,777.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 497,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.