National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC remained flat at $$13.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -0.13. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $238,372.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 19,066 shares of company stock valued at $271,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

