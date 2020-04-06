Nebula AI (NBAI) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $208,900.62 and $37.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.04349548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037013 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,900,335,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.