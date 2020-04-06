Needham & Company LLC Trims Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price to $46.00

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

KIDS stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 1,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $625.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 269,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

