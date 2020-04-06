Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.92.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.51. 560,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Nevro has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nevro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Nevro by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nevro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

