New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NWHM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 205,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. New Home has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Home by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Home by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Home by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Home by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

