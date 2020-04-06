New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at BTIG Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from to in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 17,361,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,724,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,796,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,316,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after buying an additional 255,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after buying an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

