NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

