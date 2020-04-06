NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NRG traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. 2,995,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

