Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post sales of $32.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $38.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $129.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $130.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.07 million to $144.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and sold 163,533 shares valued at $894,799. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 964,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

