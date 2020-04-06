Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OCSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ OCSI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 505,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,618. The company has a market cap of $151.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 14,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,580.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $80,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,422,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 and sold 26,025 shares worth $217,383. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $4,646,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 268,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

