Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $13.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OXY. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 2,598,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,842,380. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.60%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

