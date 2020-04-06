OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OFS Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

OFS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,236. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.19%. Research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 40.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

