Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

OKTA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.94. 2,126,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. Okta has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

