Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from to in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.94. 2,126,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

