Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $154.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.89.

Shares of OKTA traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,981. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,849 shares of company stock valued at $19,166,015. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,294,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after purchasing an additional 204,012 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,972,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

