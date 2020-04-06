Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $146.00 at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $115.33 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $156.67 to $163.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.51.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $15.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,946,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

