Oppenheimer Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.70.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.19. 1,102,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average of $224.42. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.