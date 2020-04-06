Oppenheimer Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. 4,714,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. Roku has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

