Oppenheimer Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,299. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after buying an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,388,000 after buying an additional 222,861 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

