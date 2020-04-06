Oppenheimer Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.89.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.