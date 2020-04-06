ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 88,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.