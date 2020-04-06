Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OSN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860. Ossen Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ossen Innovation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Ossen Innovation worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.